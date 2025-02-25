Officer charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving

The following statement has been issued by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) today:

An Avon and Somerset Police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation.

We started an investigation after a collision involving an unmarked police vehicle and a member of the public’s car in Bristol, around 11.30am, on 6 September 2023.

PC Daniel Fortune, aged 41, was on the A4 Portway, driving to a police incident, when the Volvo XC90 passed through a red light and collided with a car being driven by a member of the public, at the junction with Hung Road. The woman driver sustained serious injuries and the passenger in the Volvo was also injured.

At the end of our investigation in May 2024, we referred our report to the Crown Prosecution Service, who subsequently decided to bring the charge last month.

PC Fortune is due before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 27 February 2025.