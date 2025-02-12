Police patrols lead to arrest and drugs being seized – Bristol

An arrest has been made and a quantity of drugs seized from a property in south Bristol.

Officers from the Bedminster Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol on Monday 10 February and observed suspected criminal activity connected to an address off Dean Crescent.

They subsequently arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug. Quantities of suspected heroin and cannabis were seized from the address, as well as money and mobile phones.

The man has been questioned and released under investigation pending further enquiries.