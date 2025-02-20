Police responding to incident at Weston Town Hall

An individual attended the police enquiry desk, located within Weston Town Hall, in Weston-super-Mare, today (Thursday 20 February) to handover some items for disposal, including knives and suspected ammunition.

Upon searching the bag, there was an additional two suspected grenades found, thought to be historic.

The building has been evacuated as a precaution and officers are speaking to local residents and providing advice and reassurance. The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team has been contacted.

The roads were initially closed but are now being reopened and the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, has been set up as a respite centre for those who have been evacuated.

We are advising people to avoid the area as a precaution and be reassured that officers are on the scene and are dealing with this matter.