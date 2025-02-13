Powerful Road Safety Film Premieres at Ashton Gate Stadium

A hard-hitting road safety film highlighting the tragic loss of life from recent fatal road traffic collisions in Avon and Somerset premiered to an audience of football fans at Ashton Gate Stadium last night (Wednesday 12 February).

The one-minute video, developed by Avon and Somerset Police, focuses on the ‘Fatal Five’ – the most common causes of fatal road traffic collisions: drink and drug driving, speeding, distracted driving (including use of a mobile device at the wheel), not wearing a seatbelt, and careless driving.

Since the start of 2023, 121 road users in Avon and Somerset have lost their lives in fatal road traffic collisions. The vast majority of these involved one or more of the Fatal Five.

Using the concept of ‘last messages,’ the film illustrates the typical texts we send every day to family, friends, and colleagues letting them know we’re on our way – whether to or from work, an appointment, or a social arrangement. The film’s message is clear: we all expect to reach our destination safely, yet sadly, on average, one journey made every week in Avon and Somerset ends in tragedy.

The video, which debuted during the Bristol City v Stoke match, is now available to view on on our website and social media channels.

It will also be shown to cinema audiences at Scott Cinema Bridgwater from tomorrow (Friday 14 February), ensuring the message reaches a wider audience in a setting where viewers are already reflective and engaged.

The cinema campaign has been supported by the Avon and Somerset Road Safety Fund, which uses cost recovery from traffic offences to fund educational projects aimed at improving road safety.

Why This Video Matters

Chief Inspector Robert Cheeseman, Head of Roads Policing and Road Safety at Avon and Somerset Police, said:

“Every day, we all set out on journeys fully expecting to arrive at our destination safely. Sadly, over the past two years, a journey has ended in tragedy for 121 road users in our force area. That’s more than one fatality a week – with many more suffering life-changing injuries.

“We want motorists to understand that poor driving behaviour is the root cause of the majority of collisions. These fatalities and injuries are preventable. The choices we make behind the wheel really do matter, and in making this film we hope to reach as many people as possible with this important message.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody added:

“Every serious or fatal road accident represents a family forever changed. I fully support this initiative to raise awareness of dangerous driving and hope it will make people think about the way they drive. If even one driver makes a positive change, it could save a life. I am committed to encouraging more preventative efforts to stop these heart-breaking incidents before they occur.”

About the Fatal Five

Avon and Somerset’s Road Safety and Road Policing teams are committed to targeting road users who pose the greatest risk to others on the roads.

We have an emphasis on the offences collectively known as the ‘Fatal Five’:

Excess speed Failure to wear a seatbelt Driver distraction, such as using a mobile phone at the wheel Drink and drug driving Careless driving

Road users who commit one of those offences are significantly more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than those who do not.

Through education and enforcement, we are working to raise awareness of the Fatal Five and encourage behaviour change in a bid to prevent serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.