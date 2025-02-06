Sentencing hearing rescheduled for woman who killed man in violent racist attack

The sentencing date of a woman who killed Hubert “Isaac” Brown in Bristol in 2023 has been delayed to enable more time for sentencing reports to be completed.

Christina Howell, 37, of Easton, who remains in a secure hospital, was due to be sentenced tomorrow (Friday 7 February) after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in January accepted her plea of guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

A new sentencing date of Friday 25 April has been listed. The reports will help the judge sentence Howell in accordance with the relevant guidelines.

Mr Brown, 61, of Easton, died of a stab wound after being attacked by Howell in Grosvenor Road, St Paul’s, at about 3.20pm on Friday 29 September 2023. Police and the CPS are treating his death as a race-hate crime.

Isaac’s family have been updated of the delay to the sentencing hearing. They continue to be supported by the charity SARI (Stand Against Racism & Inequality) and specially trained family liaison officers.

SARI Chief Executive Alex Raikes said: “Isaac’s family – and many others in the wider community – are understandably distressed by these delays. As well as grieving their loss, the family have shown immense dignity and courage, as they continued to advocate for Isaac, with the support of SARI.

“The CPS’ acceptance of a plea of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility was made independent of the family.

“While the family appreciate a number of people have contacted them to offer support in recent weeks, they would kindly ask people give them some time and space given all they continue to go through.”

Vicky Gleave, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS South West, said: “This was deeply distressing crime and our thoughts remain with Mr Brown’s family as they come to terms with the loss they have suffered.

“There can be no doubt that Mr Brown was killed unlawfully by Christina Howell in what we argue was a race-hate crime.

“We accepted the plea to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after we reviewed overwhelming medical evidence from two independent experts, which showed Christina Howell was suffering from a medical condition that substantially impaired her judgement.

“The legal bar to accepting such a plea is very high – we have to be sure that if a jury was presented with all the evidence they would reach the same conclusion – and we are certain this high bar was met in this tragic case.

“We recognise the profound impact that this violent, racist crime has had on the whole community, and we have met with Mr Brown’s family and community members to explain our decision-making.

“Our thoughts remain with all those who loved and cared for Mr Brown as they mourn their loss.”

Detective Inspector Nadine Partridge, who led the team investigating Mr Brown’s death, said: “Isaac’s family have shown remarkable strength and courage, speaking up for him throughout, even as they suffer the ongoing traumatic impact of an abhorrent and unprovoked violent racist crime, which robbed them of a truly beloved man.”

The Law Commission, a statutory independent body responsible for reviewing laws and making recommendations to Parliament, announced a review into the law on homicide and the sentencing framework for murder in December 2024.