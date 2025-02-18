Serving police officer charged with possession of indecent images of children

A serving police officer is due in court after he was charged with offences, including making indecent images of children.

James Gullis, 28, a police constable based in east Somerset, was arrested in December 2023 following information passed to us by the National Crime Agency and a police investigation. He was also suspended from duty.

He is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday 19 February) having been charged with these offences:

Making indecent images of children – category A

Making indecent images of children – category B

Making indecent images of children – category C

Possession of prohibited images of children

Possession of extreme pornography

A separate investigation is underway by our Professional Standards Department into potential breaches of professional standards. This will run parallel to the criminal process.

Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall said: “Policing must have the trust and confidence of the public and we have made it clear that where our standards are not met by officers or staff, we will take decisive action.

“As we do in any instance where criminal allegations have been made, a thorough investigation has been carried out with the evidence passed to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised these charges.

“The vast majority of our officers and staff are entirely dedicated to serving the communities of Avon and Somerset and work tirelessly to keep people safe.”

If you have any information relevant to our investigation please contact us. You can call 101 or contact us online at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact/ and use the reference number 5223262926.