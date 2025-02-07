Serving police officer convicted of child sex offences following investigation

A serving police officer has pleaded guilty to a number of offences under the Sexual Offences and Protection of Children Acts following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU).

Thomas Kettleborough, 35, an Inspector at Avon and Somerset Police, appeared at Exeter Crown Court today (February 7). He pleaded guilty to the following offences:

Arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence

Attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child

Attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity

One count of engaging in sexual communication with a child

One count of possessing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child

Three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child

Kettleborough was arrested in July 2023 on suspicion of arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence and has been on conditional bail since. He was suspended by Avon and Somerset Police following his arrest.

He is due to be sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday 13 March.

Detective Inspector David Wells from the Online Investigations Team at SWROCU said: “Thomas Kettleborough was originally arrested after communicating online, with who he thought was a child, over several days in 2023. He later travelled to meet that ‘child’, but instead was met by officers from our unit and arrested. “When we examined his phone and computer, we uncovered further offences which showed he had previously engaged in sexual communication with a child in May 2023. He also had indecent images dating from April 2019 to July 2023. “All of the offenders we deal with who are attempting to engage children in sexual activity online and, as in this case, attempt to meet to abuse them, are exploiting young people in the most horrendous way. When the offender in question is in such a position of trust like Thomas Kettleborough was, in a role that is about protecting people from harm, the horror of the risk he posed and crimes he committed is intensified.”

Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: “This officer has been convicted of extremely serious and appalling offences. “The gravity of his crimes cannot be underestimated. As soon as these offences came to light he was suspended and we worked with our partner agencies to ensure all necessary safeguarding measures were put in place. “Robust action has been taken throughout the time and a misconduct investigation has been running in parallel to the criminal investigation. We’ve been unable to finalise these proceedings until the criminal case has concluded, as securing justice in a court of law has to take precedence. Now a conviction has been secured, we’ll be moving swiftly to ensure this officer is never able to work in policing or other law enforcement agencies again. “It’s important to note the vast majority of our officers and staff dedicate themselves to public service and keeping people safe. This officer’s colleagues have been equally horrified to learn of his abhorrent criminal behaviour and we’re making sure anyone who needs support has access to it.”

If you have any relevant information and want to speak to specialist officers directly about this case, you can contact officers online here and please use the reference number 5224157243. If you’re not able to contact us online, please call 101 and use the same reference number.