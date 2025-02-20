Serving police officer convicted of online child sex offences

A serving police officer has pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including making indecent images of children.

East Somerset-based PC James Gullis pleaded guilty to the offences, which were identified in an investigation launched after information was passed to us by the National Crime Agency.

The 28-year-old will be sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Wednesday 19 March for:

Making indecent images of children – categories A, B and C

Possession of prohibited images of children

Possession of extreme pornography

He was arrested on 22 December 2023 and also suspended from duty that day.

A separate investigation by our Professional Standards Department into potential breaches of professional standards is ongoing, parallel to the criminal process.

Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall said: “These offences are incredibly serious and a thorough investigation took place from the moment we became aware of them and he was also suspended from duty swiftly.

“Now he’s been convicted we will move quickly to conclude our own misconduct processes to make sure he’s never able to work in law enforcement again.

“I want to reiterate that the overwhelming majority of our officers and staff are dedicated to keeping people safe and to serving their communities. They are as shocked as anyone to learn of these offences.”

If you have any information relevant to our investigation please contact us. You can call 101 or contact us online at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact/ and use the reference number 5223262926.