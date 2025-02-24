A recent week of action in central Bristol saw the local neighbourhood policing team, supported by specialist teams such as the Roads Policing Unit and partner organisations, target shoplifting and retail crime, motorcycle-enabled crime and drug dealing. Patrols and engagement work also took place to keep people safe on a night out.

The five days of action (12-16 February) resulted in:

13 arrests

9 motor vehicles seized

27 engagement visits to bars, clubs and pubs

Shoplifting and retail crime

Working in partnership with the Bristol Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), Street Interventions Services, Bristol Business Crime Reduction Partnership and the Cabot Circus, Galleries and Broadmead security teams, several known offenders were arrested. Arrests were made on suspicion of Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) breaches and criminal damage, as well as for being wanted on warrant. One individual was also arrested for being wanted on recall to prison.

As well as enforcement, highly visible patrols took place in shopping areas and shop owners and managers were spoken to, providing them with crime prevention advice and reporting information.

Motorcycle-enabled crime

Specially trained roads policing officers assisted the neighbourhood policing team to target motorcycle-related crime in and around the centre of Bristol. This resulted in the seizure of seven motorcycles for being ridden with no insurance and/or driving licence and one car which was being used without valid insurance. Another motorcycle was also seized and the rider arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without a licence and insurance.

Keeping people safe on a night out

On Friday 14 February, officers were joined by Bristol City Centre BID employees to carry out engagement with bars, clubs and pubs around the city, 27 venues were visited, and anti-spiking test kits and key information provided to them.

Alongside this, specially trained plain-clothed officers were also on patrol around busy nighttime areas, looking out for signs of predatory behaviour. Uniformed officers were also on patrol and on hand to intervene before an offence could occur. This was part of Project Vigilant which has been piloted in Bath and Weston-super-Mare and will soon be rolled out in Bristol.

Drug dealing

A combination of plain-clothed and high visibility patrols were carried out in locations where intelligence had reported drug dealing, resulting in two arrests on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, including the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in Queen’s Square who was found in possession of 75 wraps of suspected class A drugs and a knife. A Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was also carried out earlier in the week in Hotwells which led to two arrests on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

A significant quantity of nitrous oxide cannisters (65) were also located and seized for destruction.

Alongside all this activity, the neighbourhood policing team took part in several engagement events throughout the week including a bike marking event on Wapping Wharf and ‘Talk To Us’ events in Cabot Circus and Broadmead.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Sean Underwood, said, “As the local neighbourhood policing team, we focus our efforts on the issues that are the biggest concerns for the community.

“Support from specialist police teams during this week of action allowed us to achieve some great results in the centre of Bristol, carrying out highly visible patrols, arresting wanted suspects and seizing several vehicles which were being used without insurance or without the correct driving licence.

“We will continue this work year-round to ensure the centre of Bristol remains a safe place for everyone, and if you have any information related to any of these issues, we urge you to get in touch.”