Two in custody following stabbing in Bristol

A second arrest has been made following an assault in Bristol yesterday afternoon (Thursday 13 February).

Two people remain in police custody after a teenage boy was stabbed in Badminton Road and Ashley Road, in St Pauls, just before 4pm.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life changing. He has since been discharged.

One person was arrested yesterday on suspicion of wounding with intent shortly after the incident occurred.

A second arrest was made just before noon today (Friday 14 February). The teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. Both remain in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Jason Chidgey said: “It is always concerning to see young people involved in or injured through knife crime. I’d ask anyone who saw what happened or has relevant footage or information to get in touch.

“We’re making every effort to conduct a full and thorough investigation to establish what happened and to hold those responsible to justice.

“Members of the public can expect to see continued reassurance patrols taking place over the coming days. I encourage anyone with any questions or concerns to speak to one of our officers while they are out patrolling.”