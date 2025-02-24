Update after body found on motorway

We are grateful to members of the public who have come forward with information following the death of a man on the M4 motorway on Saturday (22 February).

We understand from witnesses a man in his 40s fell from a height at around 6.40pm and was subsequently struck by vehicles travelling between junctions 20 (Almondsbury) and 21 (Awkley).

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and his next of kin are being offered support during this difficult time. Our thoughts and sympathies remain with them.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) following previous police contact.

We understand this incident may be distressing for some people and we urge you to seek support should you need it. You can speak with your GP or reach out to charities such as MIND and Samaritans, who offer support online and over the phone.

We would ask people not to speculate during this time and to respect the family’s privacy.

We would like to thank people for their patience and understanding while the road closures were in place. We understand this would have had an impact on many road users and we thank you for bearing with us.