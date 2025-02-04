Witness appeal after incident reported between driver and child in Withywood

We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a report of an unknown man asking a child to get into his car to show him where the nearest shop is in south Bristol.

Additional police patrols are being conducted while we try to understand the circumstances around what happened.

We understand the child, who is in their early-teens, was walking in the Molesworth Drive area of Withywood when a white Seat Leon car pulled up alongside her at about 8.55pm on Friday 31 January.

Officers have been told the driver initially asked the girl for directions to shops where he could buy a vape, before then asking her to get in the car to show him how to get there, which she refused.

It was reported to us that the man then exited the car and followed the girl a short distance before returning to the car and driving off in the direction of Queens Road when she bumped into two members of the public.

The man is described as in his 20s or 30s, of mixed heritage, slim build, with dark coloured hair in braids and was wearing a black T-shirt and jogging bottoms.

Neighbourhood Inspector Terry Murphy said: “At this stage it is unclear why the man acted in the way he did, but we appreciate parents will likely be concerned by this incident. We wish to reassure people that enquiries are ongoing to fully understand what happened. “The girl did the right thing in refusing to get in the vehicle and we’re grateful to her family for reporting it to us. “We have spoken with her family, have reviewed CCTV and doorbell footage opportunities and spoken to people living in the area as we seek witnesses to come forward. “We are not aware of any other similar incidents happening in the area recently, but we will not be complacent and additional reassurance patrols are planned. “We are keen to talk to anyone with information about what happened, including the two people who the girl bumped into on the night. It may be they did not see the man, but we’d appreciate it if they took the time to call us so we know either way.”

Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam showing the incident, are asked to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5225029323.