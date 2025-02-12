Witness appeal after man dies in fatal collision near Frome

We are seeking dashcam footage after a fatal collision occurred in Somerset over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the A362 Vallis Road, near Frome, after the collision involving a blue Mazda at approximately 1.35am on Saturday 8 February.

At this stage we do not believe any other vehicle was involved.

An 18-year-old man sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital. Sadly, he died in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday 11 February).

Our sympathies go out to his family, who are being supported by a specially-trained officer.

A second occupant of the vehicle required hospital treatment, but the man’s injury was not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road was closed until Saturday lunchtime to enable collision investigators to carry out enquiries at the scene and for recovery work to be completed.

We would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed what happened, or have relevant dashcam footage, to please contact us online or on 101 and quote reference number 5225034215.