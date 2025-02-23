Witnesses sought after woman assaulted

We’re investigating after a report of a man sexually assaulting a woman in Bath.

It happened on the footpath between Charlcombe Way and Charlcombe Lane at about 8pm on Thursday 20 February.

Officers attended, took initial details and have been carrying out early enquiries. Residents will continue to see an increased uniformed police presence in the coming days.

The woman has been offered support through The Bridge Sexual Assault Referral Centre and, when she is ready, specialist officers will take a fuller account of what happened.

We’re aware that more people than usual may be in the area at night to witness the annual toad migration.

If you were there on Thursday evening between 7pm and 9pm, and have yet to speak with officers, do get in touch.

We’d especially like to hear from anyone with relevant doorbell, dashcam or other footage of that evening.

Support for victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent:

People can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.

There are also details of charities and organisations with expertise in supporting victims at www.thisisnotanexcuse.org.

If you feel unsafe in a public place you can report it via the national policing StreetSafe tool. The anonymous tool helps to inform our approach to protecting women and girls and allows police and partners to target particular areas of concern.

You can also take part in our Walk and Talk scheme, which is a way women and girls can show neighbourhood officers any areas in which they feel unsafe. Find out more and apply.