Witnesses sought following altercation and collision in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses to an altercation and a road traffic collision in Bristol.

At around 3.20pm on Wednesday 12 February, officers were called to Wilder Street, in the St Pauls area of Bristol, following a collision between a pedestrian and van.

The pedestrian and the driver of the van had been involved in a disagreement, which subsequently led to the pedestrian being injured attempting to stop the vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with two suspected ankle injuries, where he remains.

The driver has since spoken to police.

We are appealing for any witnesses to the altercation to contact us. We are also interested in speaking to anyone who may have relevant footage of the collision. If you can help, please call us.