Witnesses sought following assault in Street

We are appealing for witnesses to an assault near Street last month.

Officers performed a vehicle stop outside the village hall, in Meadow Lane, Walton, at around 5.20pm on Friday 17 January.

A male passenger made off on foot and was pursued by an officer.

At the junction of Broughton Close and Main Street, the suspect struck the officer across the face, causing her to fall and hit her head. Her injuries required hospital treatment.

He made off from the scene.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, of medium build, and is thought to be in his late 30s. He was wearing a dark, hooded zip-up top, he was wearing a fluorescent yellow tabard and a T-shirt.

Two men, aged 35 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine). They have been released under investigation

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information or relevant footage which could aid in our enquiries, please call us.