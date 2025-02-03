Witnesses sought following fatal collision in Bridgwater

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Bridgwater late last night.

Officers were called to A39 Quantock Road, Bridgwater, at around 11.30pm yesterday (Sunday 2 February) following a collision involving two pedestrians and a car.

Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency personnel, a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other person has been taken to hospital with injuries which are believed to be life-threatening.

The next of kin has been informed and they will be offered support by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

The road was closed while emergency services attended but has since been reopened.

We are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or have relevant footage of the events leading up to it. If you have any information, please call us.