Woman dies after dog attack in Hartcliffe

Two people have been arrested after a woman died after she was attacked by a dog in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol yesterday (26 February).

At 7.19pm we received a report from the ambulance service of the incident, which took place inside a flat in Cobhorn Drive.

Officers attended alongside the ambulance service but despite their efforts the 19-year-old victim tragically died at the scene.

Her family have been informed and our thoughts are with them. They are being supported by a specially trained officer.

Two people, a man and a woman both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and possession of a prohibited breed of dog. They remain in police custody.

The dog was sedated and seized and will be subject to assessment by veterinary experts. Initial reports suggested it may be an XL Bully, but confirming the breed will form part of the assessment process.

Neighbourhood Inspector Terry Murphy said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of the young woman who’s tragically died as a result of yesterday evening’s incident. They have been updated and will be supported by a family liaison officer. “I’d also like to thank the officers and paramedics who attended yesterday evening and tried to save her life. Support is in place for them. “A full investigation is now well underway to establish the full circumstances of the events that led to her death. “As part of this work, Cobhorn Drive was closed last night and I thank everyone for their patience and understanding about our need to do this. “There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, including neighbourhood officers, and if you have any concerns please do speak to them.”

If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us.