Appeal after people threatened in Kingswood pub

Officers investigating an incident in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire in which a group of men has threatened pub staff and patrons are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday 2 February we were called to The Star Inn, to a report that four men were being verbally abusive to other customers before threatening staff when asked to leave. They then left.

Officers attended and are conducting enquiries to identify the people involved. They have been described as:

A white man of slim build aged in his early 20s with short brown hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and trainers at the time.

A white man aged in his early 20s with short light brown hair and of slim build. He was wearing a grey puffer coat.

A white man aged in his early 20s with short light brown hair and of slim build. He was wearing a grey fleece jacket.

A man of mixed heritage aged in his early 20s with short black hair and of muscular build. He was wearing a black jumper.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that may help our investigation, please contact us.