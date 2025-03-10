Appeal after vehicles damaged in Cadbury Heath fire

Officers investigating an incident in Cadbury Heath, South Gloucestershire in which two vehicles were significantly damaged by fire are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Shortly before 9pm on Tuesday 18 February a man is believed to have set a car alight in Bickford Close.

Police officers and firefighters attended and found the fire had spread to a van leaving both vehicles severely damaged.

The fire was extinguished by the fire service, which deemed it to be deliberate, and a police investigation was launched.

The man, who was wearing a puffer coat and a balaclava, is believed to have left the area via Craven Way.

Officers have conducted house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and are now appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard something at that time or who has any CCTV or dashcam footage that might help our investigation to contact us.

If you can help, please contact us.