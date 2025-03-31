Appeal for witnesses following collision near Bristol Airport

We are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision near Bristol this afternoon (Monday 31 March).

Officers were called to the A38 Bridgwater Road, near Barrow Gurney, at around 4.30pm following a collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. His next of kin has been informed.

The road remains closed in both directions between Barrow Street and Barrow Lane.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys. Access to the airport is still possible via Downside Road (connecting road to the A370) and from the Redhill direction.

We are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision, or have relevant footage, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 5225092386.