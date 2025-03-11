Appeal to identify body found on Somerset beach
Detectives are appealing for the public’s help to identify the body of a man found on Lilstock Beach in Somerset in December.
The body was discovered by a member of the public shortly before midday on Saturday 28 December. It is believed to have been in the water for an estimated period of between one and five days.
Det Insp George Pettingell said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries, including forensic and DNA assessment, to try and identify the man, however as yet we have been unable to do so.
“He is white, of large build, estimated to be aged in his 40s or 50s and believed to be of either Croatian or Bosnian heritage.
“He had a shaved head and was wearing a black jacket, black jumper, red trousers and black Nike trainers.
“We have also been working closely with neighbouring forces and the coroner as we continue to try and find out who he was and update any family members.
“If you have any information you think might help us identify him, please get in touch.”
To contact us with any information, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224412225 or visit our website at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.