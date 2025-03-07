Appeal to identify man as part of investigation into burglaries – Bristol

An investigation is being carried out after a number of burglaries at a community hub in Bristol over recent weeks.

Six burglaries have been reported at St Anne’s House, in St Anne’s, since the start of the year.

Cash, laptops and mobile phones are among the items reported stolen.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show a man on Thursday 2 January who we hope the public can help us identify.

He is described as male, white, of slim build, with a black beard. He is seen wearing a beanie, dark-coloured jacket with white stripes going down the side, dark jogging bottoms with white logo, and a pair of blue trainers.

The neighbourhood team are aware of the incidents and carrying out patrols in the area. Crime prevention advice has also been given.

Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to contact us online, or on 101, quoting reference number 5225003293.