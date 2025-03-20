Appeal to identify motorcyclist after fail-to-stop collision – Bradley Stoke

A pedestrian is in hospital after being injured in a fail-to-stop traffic collision in Bradley Stoke this afternoon (Thursday 20 March).

Emergency services were called to Bradley Stoke Way, near Willowbrook Shopping Centre, shortly after 4.45pm after a motorbike collided with a teenage girl.

Her family have been informed and she is in hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The motorbike rider failed to stop at the scene and enquiries to identify them and trace their movements are taking place this evening.

We are releasing an image of a motorcycle rider, dressed in all black and with a white helmet, who we wish to speak to in connection with our enquiries. The image was taken in Bradley Stoke Way and the rider is believed to be travelling in the direction of Aztec West.

The road was closed but has now been reopened.

We would ask anyone who can help us identify this individual, or who has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage from the surrounding area, to please call 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5225082187.