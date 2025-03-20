Arrest made following vehicle stop in Bedminster

A 31-year-old has been arrested after officers stopped a vehicle in Bristol over the weekend.

At around 3.15pm on Saturday (15 March), officers from the Bedminster Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol on Greenbank Road, in Bedminster, when they saw a vehicle driving suspiciously.

The vehicle was stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act. During the search, officers found approximately 20 bags of suspected cocaine, more than £1,000 in cash and pepper spray.

The driver was arrested on suspicious of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine), possession of criminal property and possession of a firearm.

A further search was conducted at an address in Staple Hill where a further £4,000 was located.

He has now been released from custody under investigation while officers carry out further enquiries.