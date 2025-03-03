Body found in search for missing Luis

A body has been found in the search for missing 26-year-old Luis Piovesana.

At around 6pm today (Monday 3 March), the police dive team was searching the River Frome in the Napier Road area of Eastville, Bristol, when they located a body.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, detectives have met with Luis’ family and updated them.

Our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Luis was last seen by friends at The Jam Jar in Little Ann Street, St Jude’s, getting into a taxi at 2.55am.

While in the taxi, at 2.59am he made a call to his partner and left a voicemail.

At 3.03am he made a 999 call to police which he ended after 34 seconds. Attempts to call him back were made but these were unanswered and so a text message was sent to his phone requesting he called back to confirm he was safe. In the meantime, efforts were made to try and establish the location the phone call was made from.

At 3.04am we received a call from a third party concerned for a man walking in the area close to junction 2 of the M32. Officers attended that call and carried out enquiries around the area but did not see the man in question. We are keeping an open mind as to whether this report could have related to Luis.

CCTV footage was collected by officers showing Luis a short time after this in multiple locations at Eastgate Retail Park between 3.15am and 3.30am.

The last confirmed sighting of Luis is on foot near the Click and Collect facility at the back of the Tesco Extra car park.