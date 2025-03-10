Boy jailed for murder of Luka Bennett-Smith in Bristol

A 17-year-old boy has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 10 years after he admitted fatally stabbing and strangling his sister, Luka Bennett-Smith, in the St Andrew’s area of Bristol last year.

Mali Bennett-Smith, of Cromwell Road in Bristol, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (10 March). He can be named after the judge lifted restrictions preventing his name being reported due to his age.

Despite the efforts of emergency services to save her, Luka died of multiple stab wounds and strangulation after she was attacked at a property in Cromwell Road on Sunday 20 October.

Mali was arrested at the scene and was charged with his sister’s murder two days later by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team.