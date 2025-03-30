CCTV appeal after robbery in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify two people we wish to speak to following a robbery.

Officers believe the two people pictured may be able to aid their investigation into the incident which occurred in Bristol last month.

They are described as teenagers, white, wearing black puffed jackets.

One of them is wearing black trousers, a black cap, and trainers. The second is wearing blue jeans, and black trainers.

At around 12.30am on Saturday 1 February, three people approached two teenagers and threatened them near the Tesco supermarket in Eastville.

The trio stole two bags – a handbag and a cross body bag – from the victims and made off in the direction of Stapleton Road and Berwick Road, Easton.

One of the victims was punched to the face and sustained reddening and soreness. The bags were recovered, however the contents including a watch, keys and a purse were taken.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident. They have been released on police bail.

If you recognise the teenagers, or have any other information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5225027520 or contact us via our online form.