CCTV issued in assault and theft investigation – Bristol

We want to identify the man in these CCTV images after a member of the public was injured during a shoplifting incident.

A man went into a supermarket in Lodge Road, Speedwell, at just after 11am on Wednesday 29 January and stole a quantity of products.

As he ran out of the door, he knocked over a woman in her fifties, causing her to fall to the floor and suffer injuries to her back and arms, for which she needed hospital treatment.

The man in the images is white, in his thirties or forties, and wearing a black padded jacket and a light-coloured hooded top.

If you recognise this man, please contact us.