CCTV released in fraud investigation – Bristol

Officers investigating a fraud offence are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man they wish to speak with.

The man pictured is white, around 5ft 10ins tall, with a dark beard and moustache. He is shown wearing blue jeans, an orange high visibility top, a yellow high visibility jacket, a dark cap and dark boots.

Officers investigating believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries in connection with the incident which took place at a shop in Ridgeway Road, Fishponds, on Friday 6 September.

An unknown man entered the business and purchased building supplies to be invoiced to an account. However payment has never been received.

The individual has then taken the supplies and quoted a customer more than £10,000 for some work, received the money and not carried out the work.

Officers have already taken steps to identify the man pictured, including working with other police forces, and have conducted other CCTV enquiries. We are now at a stage where we are asking for the public’s help.

If you recognise the individual, or have any other information which could aid our enquiries, please contact us.