Closure order granted for flat in Bristol

A closure order has been granted for a Bristol flat which has been the subject of significant police attendance.

Magistrates at Bristol Magistrates’ Court granted a three-month closure order for a top floor flat in Jamaica Street, in the Stokes Croft area of Bristol, at a hearing on Wednesday 19 March.

The property has been a hotspot over recent months for anti-social behaviour, drug-related incidents and violence.

These incidents have understandably resulted in concerns raised by local residents around the activity at the property, with people reportedly seeing weapons, suspected drug users and fighting.

One of the investigating officers, PC Iain Talbot, said: “On several occasions, we have attended the property and conducted welfare checks following cuckooing concerns.

“The occupant of the flat has been offered support on a number of occasions, with referrals made to support agencies, however these have been unsuccessful, leading officers to seek the closure order.

“Alongside our Anti-Social Behaviour Unit and Legal Services, we have worked in partnership with the landlord, the letting agent, West Coast Properties, to complete the order application.

“The occupant will continue to be offered support and we hope this order will provide local residents with some reassurance that we will take action on properties linked with anti-social behaviour, drug-related crime and violence.”