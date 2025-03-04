Closure order granted for flat in Bristol

A closure order has been granted for a flat in the St Philips area of Bristol after complaints of anti-social behaviour linked to drug use.

Bristol Magistrates’ Court heard the flat at Christopher Thomas Court in Old Bread Street was causing regular issues for neighbours.

Evidence put before the court by the police anti-social behaviour team and neighbourhood officers included frequent violent behaviour from its visitors and drug use, including discarded drug paraphernalia.

A full order was granted by the court on Thursday 13 February restricting access to it for three months.

The order has been welcomed by police Anti-social Behaviour Coordinator Tina McIvor.

“Activity at the property was severely impacting the lives of the building’s other residents and nearby businesses,” she said.

“They were regularly seeing violent behaviour from people attending the flat, but also drug users in the stairwells and discarded drug paraphernalia both inside and outside the building.

“I’m grateful to everyone who reported these incidents to us as it allowed us to build a strong case to put before the court and secure this order.”