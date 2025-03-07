Court orders property closure over ASB

A closure order has been granted for a property in Yeovil linked with anti-social and violent behaviour.

The three-month closure order was granted for a property in Raglan Terrace by Taunton Magistrates’ Court last week.

On Wednesday 6 February, the court heard how the close-knit community in Raglan Terrace endured the behaviour of the closed property’s occupants, and their visitors, for two years.

Residents were subjected to violent disorders, threats and intimidating behaviour, frequent comings and goings by people who didn’t live at the address at all hours of the day and night and disturbances and arguments which would often spill into the road.

Anti-Social Behaviour Co-Ordinator, Lily Crowther-Luke, said: “I am pleased we have been able to secure this closure order for the community. “This closure order is the culmination of a lot of work by the ASB Team and the Yeovil Neighbourhood Policing Team who have been working with local residents to build confidence and trust where they were previously too scared to report to police. “The appalling behaviour of the occupants made some of their neighbours change their daily routines in order to avoid them. We hope this closure order, and the uniformed reassurance patrols put in place by neighbourhood officers, will help to bring them peace of mind.”

The housing provider has served a notice seeking possession of the closed property.

Anyone who is seen attempting to access the closed property during the period could be liable to arrest and we’d encourage people to report such an offence.