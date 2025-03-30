Did you witness man assault woman in Knowle?

Officers investigating an assault in south Bristol are appealing for witnesses.

At around 7-8pm on Saturday 1 March, a woman was punched multiple times in the face by a man at the Eagle House Community centre, in Newquay Road, Knowle.

The suspect has then followed the victim and threatened her.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released on bail.

The victim sustained injuries to her eye, for which she has received medical treatment and she is now recovering at home.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any relevant footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5225055378.