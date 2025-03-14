Duo sentenced following robbery at pharmacy
Two people have been sentenced after a pharmacy was robbed in Winterbourne last year.
Daniel Bennett, aged 41 of Wedmore Vale, in Bedminster, was jailed for six years and nine months, with an extended three-year licence period, after he pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article.
Natasha O’Driscoll, 34 of Old Gloucester Road, Winterbourne, was given a 12-month community order and ordered to pay a fine after she pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and neglect of a child under 16.
At Bristol Crown Court on Friday 7 March, the court was told how Bennett entered a pharmacy in Winterbourne on Thursday 8 August last year armed with a knife.
He forced staff to the rear of the store where he threatened to harm them unless medication was handed over.
Bennett then fled the scene, leaving in a car being driven by O’Driscoll who had a child with her leaning out the passenger window.
Officers were quick to respond to the incident and stopped O’Driscoll and found a large amount of prescription drugs in her car, but Bennett was not with her.
Their enquiries led them to locate Bennett in the car park of a nearby pub and found him in possession of a knife and a quantity of prescription drugs.
Thankfully, none of the staff were physically harmed in the incident but were understandable shaken by what happened.
One of the victims said: “I was on my lunch break when I heard the commotion. I grabbed my bag and phone and walked behind the guy who was holding my colleagues at knifepoint. I made it out and called the police.
“I stayed in work until the following Thursday but I had to take time off work due to lack of sleep, because I was getting flashbacks to what happened.
“This is not something any of us will be able to get over. We feel unsafe and I will always be looking over my shoulder.”
Officer in the case, DC Craig Bennett, said: “Bennett’s actions that day were reckless and dangerous. He appeared to give no thought for how his behaviour would harm those around him, he was focused on stealing those prescription drugs for his own benefit.
“The victims have been left feeling vulnerable and fearful following the incident and I have to commend them for the strength they have shown in supporting our investigation.
“O’Driscoll acted as the getaway driver for Bennett’s scheme, but she not only endangered her own life, but also that of a child’s.”