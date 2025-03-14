Duo sentenced following robbery at pharmacy

Two people have been sentenced after a pharmacy was robbed in Winterbourne last year.

Daniel Bennett, aged 41 of Wedmore Vale, in Bedminster, was jailed for six years and nine months, with an extended three-year licence period, after he pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Natasha O’Driscoll, 34 of Old Gloucester Road, Winterbourne, was given a 12-month community order and ordered to pay a fine after she pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and neglect of a child under 16.

At Bristol Crown Court on Friday 7 March, the court was told how Bennett entered a pharmacy in Winterbourne on Thursday 8 August last year armed with a knife.

He forced staff to the rear of the store where he threatened to harm them unless medication was handed over.

Bennett then fled the scene, leaving in a car being driven by O’Driscoll who had a child with her leaning out the passenger window.

Officers were quick to respond to the incident and stopped O’Driscoll and found a large amount of prescription drugs in her car, but Bennett was not with her.

Their enquiries led them to locate Bennett in the car park of a nearby pub and found him in possession of a knife and a quantity of prescription drugs.

Thankfully, none of the staff were physically harmed in the incident but were understandable shaken by what happened.

One of the victims said: “I was on my lunch break when I heard the commotion. I grabbed my bag and phone and walked behind the guy who was holding my colleagues at knifepoint. I made it out and called the police.

“I stayed in work until the following Thursday but I had to take time off work due to lack of sleep, because I was getting flashbacks to what happened.

“This is not something any of us will be able to get over. We feel unsafe and I will always be looking over my shoulder.”