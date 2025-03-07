Female Firsts in Avon and Somerset Police 

In celebration of International Women’s Day on Saturday 8 March, we take a moment to reflect on the trailblazing women who have made history within Avon and Somerset Police.

From the first female officers to pioneering leaders, these women have not only broken barriers but also paved the way for future generations.

Figures show:

50.3% of staff are women, including police officers, PCSOs, police staff and volunteers

47.2% of our chief officers and senior leadership team are female – this includes ACPO.

In this article, we highlight their inspiring stories and the lasting impact they’ve had on the force.

1915 – 1925

Lucy Jefferies was the first female private detective paid by Bristol Constabulary – she gave evidence in court.

Olive-Burrow-Hill became Chairman of the General and Executive Committee of the Bristol Training School for Women Patrols and Police.

Avon and Somerset Police hired “lady clerks” in the administrative department.

The Police Act of 1916 made it possible for women to be appointed as police constables, and shortly after, Bristol Constabulary became one of the first police forces in the country to take this step by appointing female police officers.

Alice Maud Robinson became the first female police constable at Bridewell, marking a significant milestone in our history. She never wore uniform and spent her entire career in Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Miss Ferguson became the first female superintendent in British history and oversaw a plain clothes unit, breaking new ground for women in leadership roles within policing. Although this story was printed in the newspaper, sadly her first name wasn’t included, and despite our best efforts, we can’t track it down.

Doris Knight and Ethel Elizabeth Gale made history as the first uniformed female police constables in Bristol and Bath, further advancing the role of women in policing within the region.

1935 – 1945

In 1936, there was 175 female police officers employed in England and Wales.

Gladys Tuck served with the Somerset Constabulary Women’s Auxiliary Police Corps (WAPC) during World War Two, one of many women recruited to cover the shortfall created by regular officers who enlisted. She resigned from the force at the end of the war in 1945, having contributed significantly to policing during a time of national crisis.

Florence Beatrice Kathleen Rawlings becomes the first female sergeant in 1944 and a year later gets promoted to become first female inspector in Bristol.

1950 – 1960

Audrey Pullen broke down barriers for women with families as the first woman with children to join the force.

Desiree ‘Mary’ Yandell became the first female police constable in Somerset.

Our first female police dog Brenda welcomes a litter of puppies.

1965 – 1975

Grace Caple made history by becoming the first female chief inspector in Bristol, achieving a significant milestone in her career.

The Equal Pay Act (1970) and Sex Discrimination Act (1975) were introduced. This meant women officers merged with men on all shifts and departments.

Myra Griffiths was the first female cadet, see picture below with the Somerset and Bath Constabulary Police cadets in 1971.

1980 – 1990

Adora Dick made history when she joined the police in 1980 on her second attempt, becoming the force’s fourth black officer and the first black female officer.

Yvette Massiah also made history as the first black female to join the Special Constabulary.

In 1987, Helen Clark became the first female to pass the firearms training course.

1990 – 2000s

In 1990, Ruth Husbands became the first female SOCO (scene of crime officer), now known as crime scene investigator.

Leigh Hext became the first female dog handler in 1990 at Avon and Somerset Police. In 1999, she won the National Dog Action of the Year award alongside Police Dog Adam.

Shirley Stobbard joins as the first receptionist at Portishead HQ in 1993.

2010s – Now

Sue Mountstevens elected as the first police and crime commissioner for Avon and Somerset.

Pauline Cynthia Low was the first female to be awarded The Queen’s Police Medal in 2021 for “Distinguished Service”.

In November 2021, Sarah Crew was appointed as the first female chief constable. Sarah has placed rebuilding public trust and confidence at the top of her agenda with Avon and Somerset’s corporate vision of delivering “Outstanding Policing for Everyone”. Sarah was pivotal in the launch of Operation Soteria Bluestones, and she is the NPCC national lead for rape and adult sexual offences (RASSO). Sarah was awarded a Queen’s Police Medal in 2022, in recognition of her commitment and dedication to improving the policing response to RASSO.

Our female firsts don’t stop there, we are constantly looking at ways to continue our growth and development and, in the coming months, we will introduce our first all-female command team.

We are incredibly proud to have a team of accredited female commanders in force making up the team policing the Women’s Rugby World Cup in September, mirroring the female sporting legends who will be taking the field.