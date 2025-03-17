Four people charged with conspiracy to damage property

Four people have been charged in connection with damage caused during a protest at a premises within Aztec West Business Park on Saturday 15 March.

They were arrested by officers and taken into custody, before being charged this morning (Monday 17 March).

The following people have been charged:

Rosa Garland, 28 and from Southwark, London – one count of conspiracy to damage property and one count of assault by beating

Aleksandra Hobson, 36 and from Halifax – one count of conspiracy to damage property and one count of assault by beating

Sana Kamal, 19 and from Liverpool – one count of conspiracy to damage property and one count of assault by beating

James Williams, 34 and from Easton, Bristol – one count of conspiracy to damage property

All four defendants were remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today.