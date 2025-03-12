Investigation after man found with injuries in Longwell Green

We’re investigating an incident in which a 32-year-old man was found with injuries in the Longwell Green area of South Gloucestershire.​

The man was found by a member of the public lying on the ground at about 4am on Friday 10 January near the A4174/Marsham Way. Officers attended and they took him to hospital to be checked over.​

It was later reported to police that the man had suffered significant injuries, including fractures/broken bones and internal bleeding. He was unable to explain how he got those injuries.​

Since the extent of his injuries became clear, officers have retraced the man’s route and carried out CCTV/doorbell footage enquiries in the local area.

Investigating officer Sgt Toby Hales said: “We know it’s been almost two months since this incident happened but we’re hoping people can cast their minds back if they were travelling on, or walking near, the A4174 by Marsham Way between 2.30am and 5am on Friday 10 January.​ “We’re keeping an open mind as to how the man suffered these injuries, but at this time we don’t have any information to suggest there are any suspicious circumstances. “The man is no longer in hospital and is continuing his recovery.”​

If you can help with our investigation, please contact us.