Jail for woman who committed 14 shoplifting offences in Bridgwater

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed after pleading guilty to more than a dozen offences.

Lauren Thomas, 37, stole items from shops in Bridgwater on 14 occasions between 9 December and 4 March.

Thomas, of no fixed address, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison at Taunton Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday 10 March). A custodial sentence was given because Thomas committed the offences while serving a suspended sentence for similar offences.

She was also ordered to pay £200 compensation.