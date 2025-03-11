Jail for woman who committed 14 shoplifting offences in Bridgwater
A prolific shoplifter has been jailed after pleading guilty to more than a dozen offences.
Lauren Thomas, 37, stole items from shops in Bridgwater on 14 occasions between 9 December and 4 March.
Thomas, of no fixed address, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison at Taunton Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday 10 March). A custodial sentence was given because Thomas committed the offences while serving a suspended sentence for similar offences.
She was also ordered to pay £200 compensation.
Inspector Sarah Knight said: “Lauren Thomas stole from shops in town more than a dozen times over a three-month period.
“The public and business owners rightly expect such offenders to be dealt with robustly by police and through the courts. We hope the action taken in these cases reassures people of our commitment to tackle this issue.
“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and we will continue to work with retailers to bring thieves to justice.”
Shoplifting offences can be reported via our website. If a crime is in progress, phone 999.