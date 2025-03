A 55-year-old man appeared in court yesterday (Monday 17 March) following an incident in Minehead.

Nicholas Miall, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of burglary.

The charges relate to an incident on Saturday 15 March where officers were called to a suspected break-in at Alcombe Pharmacy, in Minehead.

Miall appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning and was released on conditional bail. He will next appear on 8 May.