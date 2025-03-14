Man found guilty of arson at Eccleston House

A man has been found guilty of recklessly endangering life by starting a fire in a block of flats in Bristol.

Emergency services were called to Eccleston House, in Aiken Street, in the early hours of 20 October 2022 after flames could be seen from the street.

Investigation work by Avon Fire and Rescue Service quickly confirmed the cause of the blaze was deliberate and Israel Baber, who lived within the complex, was soon arrested.

Baber denied being involved but a jury yesterday (Thursday 13 March) found the 37-year-old guilty of one count of arson which recklessly endangered life.

Baber set fire to a sofa that had been left in a stairwell by another resident who was struggling to move it into their property.

The fire was started just after 6am, and footage from CCTV and doorbell cameras showed Baber moving around the building at that time.

Baber claimed he was in his flat at the time it started, but a reconstruction of his claimed movements proved he was not telling the truth. The prosecution was also able to demonstrate to the jury that the offender would have been a man of a similar height and build to Baber and wearing similar clothing.

The fire quickly spread and all residents had to be evacuated to safety, including one person who had to be rescued by the fire service. While a number of people needed to be treated for smoke inhalation, fortunately nobody was seriously injured.

The cost of the damage is estimated to be more than £450,000.

Baber has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing hearing, which will take place at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 24 March.