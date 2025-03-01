Man found guilty of murder – Bristol

A man has been convicted of murder following a fatal attack on a man in Horfield last summer.

Jegir Asaad, 24, was convicted after a two-week trial of killing Tomasz Stankiewicz. He was remanded to be sentenced at a later date.

Ferahg Fukeri, 29, who was also accused of murder, was found not guilty.

Mr Stankiewicz, pictured below, attended Filton Avenue during the early hours of Wednesday 21 August, where he collected one of two women who had been in company of Asaad and Fukeri.

At around 2.30am police were called to the address by Asaad who said there was a man making threats in the street, although when officers arrived they saw nothing untoward and left.

Mr Stankiewicz continued to offer to take the second women home and returned to Filton Avenue where he met her at about 3.40am. He took a wheel wrench from the boot of his car before approaching the property.

An altercation ensued which led to the victim sustaining fatal injuries.

A few minutes later a taxi driver was travelling along Filton Avenue and saw Mr Stankiewicz laying in the road. The victim was able to get up and into his car and drive a short distance before stopping and an ambulance was called. He tragically died in hospital a short time later.

Dashcam footage recovered from the taxi showed Asaad with a knife. Two knives were later found at the scene and DNA evidence linked them to Asaad and the murder.

The jury was told Asaad accepted he had used the knife and injured the victim, but claimed he was acting in self-defence.

The prosecution argued the ferocity of Assad’s attack and his decision to grab a knife went far beyond self-defence and amounted to murder.

The jury retired to consider its verdict for two days before finding Asaad guilty of murder yesterday (Friday 28 February).

Fukeri denied he had been involved in inflicting any injury and was acquitted by the jury.