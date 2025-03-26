Man given hospital order after committing sexual offences in Bristol

A 31-year-old man has been given a hospital order after committing a series of sexual offences against women in Bristol.

Haroon Shahid, of Fishponds in Bristol, was found to have carried out two counts of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault, following an investigation led by officers with Operation Bluestone, our dedicated rape and serious sexual assault investigation team.

A jury came to a unanimous decision on Wednesday 19 March following a trial of the facts held at Bristol Crown Court. This process is held when, based on medical evidence, a court decides a person is unfit to stand trial. A trial of the facts is then held to determine whether the accused has committed the offences alleged.

As a result of being found to have committed these offences, Shahid was given a hospital order under section 37 of the Mental Health Act. In addition, a section 41 restriction was added which means he can only be discharged from hospital if the Secretary of State for Justice agrees.