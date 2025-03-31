Motorcyclist taken to hospital after A370 collision – North Somerset

We are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on the A370.

Emergency services were called to a collision between a motorbike and a coach near Hewish at about 7.15am this morning (Monday 31 March).

The motorcyclist, who is a man in his 20s, has been taken to hospital by paramedics. His family have been informed.

The road was closed between Congresbury and junction 21 of the M5 (Worle / Weston-super-Mare), but it was reopened at about noon.

Anyone with information that can assist our enquiries is asked to call 101, or contact us online, quoting reference number 5225091622.