Officers arrest 17-year-old in connection with fail-to-stop motorbike collision in Bradley Stoke
An arrest has been made following a fail-to-stop collision in which a teenage girl sustained serious injuries in Bradley Stoke.
Emergency services were called shortly after 4.45pm on Thursday 20 March to Bradley Stoke Way, near Willowbrook Shopping Centre, due to a collision involving a pedestrian and a motorbike, after which the rider left the scene.
The girl sustained significant non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains.
A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 26 March). He has been questioned by police and released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.
Last week we appealed for any witnesses, or road users with relevant dashcam footage, to please contact us. We would continue to ask anyone with information to please come forward and contact us on 101 or online quoting reference number 5225082187.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225082187, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.