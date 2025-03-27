Officers arrest 17-year-old in connection with fail-to-stop motorbike collision in Bradley Stoke

An arrest has been made following a fail-to-stop collision in which a teenage girl sustained serious injuries in Bradley Stoke.

Emergency services were called shortly after 4.45pm on Thursday 20 March to Bradley Stoke Way, near Willowbrook Shopping Centre, due to a collision involving a pedestrian and a motorbike, after which the rider left the scene.

The girl sustained significant non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 26 March). He has been questioned by police and released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Last week we appealed for any witnesses, or road users with relevant dashcam footage, to please contact us. We would continue to ask anyone with information to please come forward and contact us on 101 or online quoting reference number 5225082187.