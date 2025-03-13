Outstanding Policing Awards 2025: Celebrating Dedication and Excellence

The 2025 Outstanding Policing Awards took place earlier this week (Tuesday 11 March), celebrating the dedication and exceptional contributions of our police officers, staff, special constables, and volunteers.

Aerospace Bristol played host to colleagues from across the force, who came together to recognise the remarkable achievements of this year’s nominees. The event was supported by sponsorship, and was presented by ITV news presenter Alex Lovell.

From developing training and providing specialist guidance to improve victim support and investigative quality, to fostering cross-cultural connections in our communities through forward-thinking initiatives, the awards highlighted the breadth of talent, innovation, and commitment within Avon and Somerset Police.

“Inspired, humbled, hugely proud”

Chief Constable, Sarah Crew said: “The OPAs are a brilliant opportunity every year to celebrate outstanding, extraordinary police work.

“It made me feel inspired, humbled, hugely proud, really privileged to be Chief Constable and serve alongside such people who do such extraordinary things. Stories of courage, bravery, but also kindness and compassion, inclusivity, community engagement, innovation. It was all there, and it was really, really inspiring.”

Detective Constable Stuart Brooks, pictured in the main image, took home the Police Officer of the Year Award. For over four years he worked relentlessly, pursuing every lead and building an irrefutable case despite numerous challenges, to secure justice for a survivor of rape. His compassionate support ensured the survivor felt believed and empowered throughout the process, ultimately leading to a conviction.

Speaking about how winning the award made him feel, Stuart shared: “It made me feel good. This is what we do the job for, getting something back for the people that we deal with. It makes you feel good to be recognised for it.”

“Commitment that goes above and beyond”

Clare Moody, Police and Crime Commissioner said: “There’s so much to celebrate tonight, recognising the commitment that goes above and beyond.

“It is so valuable for me, for the people of Avon and Somerset, that we actually stand up, we take a moment, and we recognise and acknowledge those outstanding police that in many ways are an example of policing as a whole but have just gone that little bit further.”

Award Winners

The award winners listed below have given their consent for publicity. In cases where winners have chosen to remain anonymous, the category has been omitted in respect of their wishes.

Representing Our Values – Learning: Police Trainer and Assessor Reg Gilder

Reg has made a significant impact in training officers on stalking and coercive control, shaping learning both locally and nationally. His expertise has earned recognition at regional conferences, and he was nominated for an Alice Ruggles Trust award for his efforts in tackling stalking.

As a key architect of the stalking cadre, he has trained entire departments, reviewed investigations, and provided specialist guidance, improving victim support and investigative quality. His dedication ensures officers are better equipped to handle high-risk cases, making a real difference in protecting victims.

Representing Our Values – Courageous: Critical Incident Manager James Mckenna

James demonstrated extraordinary courage and compassion when he encountered a road traffic collision on the M4. Confronted with a challenging scene and surrounded by smoke and the strong smell of fuel, he acted without hesitation, prioritising the lives of those trapped inside the vehicle.

James’ actions that day demonstrated bravery and compassion, stepping forward when others hesitated, providing reassurance in chaos, and holding space for hope in the face of trauma.

Representing Our Values – Innovation: My Out of Court Resolutions App Team, Information Technology, Neighbourhood and Partnerships, Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner

The Out of Court Resolutions App has transformed the way officers make decisions about alternative justice outcomes. The app simplifies complex legal guidance, providing clear, structured questions to help determine the most appropriate resolution. Since launching in 2024, it has been used by over 600 officers, improving consistency, efficiency, and confidence in decision-making.

Citizen in Policing: Volunteer Police Cadet Unit Leader Emma Gregory

Emma has transformed the Volunteer Police Cadets through her leadership, creating structured, engaging sessions and empowering young people in their learning. She expanded the unit, organised the first cadet-led terrorism discussion, and planned a multi-unit summer camp, ensuring a safe and enriching experience. As a Designated Safeguarding Lead, she prioritises cadet welfare, and under her leadership, the unit was named Cadet Unit of the Year. Her passion and innovation have made a lasting impact on cadet engagement across the force.

Police Staff Member of the Year: Handyperson Shane Eckley

Shane is a vital member of the estates and facilities team, going above and beyond to ensure police stations run smoothly. His work maintaining buildings and vehicles allows officers and staff to focus on their roles without disruption. Recently, he played a key role in the transition to the new Minehead police station. Always willing to help, Shane’s dedication, hard work, and kindness have made a lasting impact on his colleagues.

Police Officer of the Year: Detective Constable Stuart Brooks

Stuart’s determination and dedication were crucial in securing justice for a rape survivor, despite numerous challenges over four years. He tirelessly pursued every lead, re-examining evidence and pushing for advanced forensic testing to build an irrefutable case. His compassionate support ensured the survivor felt believed and empowered throughout the process, ultimately leading to a conviction. The survivor credits Stuart with saving her life, highlighting his kindness and relentless pursuit of justice.

Lifetime Achievement Award



The ceremony ended with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising those who have made significant contributions to policing.

Senior Multimedia Officer Keith Hoyles

Keith dedicated 43 years to Avon and Somerset Police, shaping the force’s multimedia capabilities. Starting in 1981, he adapted to major technological shifts, from black-and-white film to digital media, and played a crucial role in operational policing, supporting terrorist investigations and court proceedings. His leadership grew the Multimedia Team, and his impact on policing communications continues through the thriving team he built.

Police Staff Investigator Alan Chambers

Alan has served in policing for over 40 years, from police cadet to CID investigator. Highly respected in Professional Standards and later as a Police Staff Investigator, he has played a key role in complex cases, earning a Crown Court Commendation. Even after life-saving surgery in 2024, he remained committed to mentoring colleagues and supporting investigations, embodying unwavering dedication to justice.

Police Sergeant Nick Dalrymple

Nick has been a driving force in police dog handling for 26 years, leading national training and winning multiple championships. His expertise has supported major security operations, including the Olympics and NATO summits, and he will soon serve as head judge for the National Police Dog Championships. A dedicated mentor, he has redefined standards in the field and inspired future handlers.

Speaking to host Alex Lovell at the event, he said: “It’s very humbling to be stood among these fantastic, magnificent people. I think it’s been highlighted tonight it is a team effort, and the dogs are my team, but also the people that work for me. It’s on behalf of them that I receive this.”