Rapist jailed for offences against four women

A rapist convicted of multiple serious sex offences committed against four young women has been jailed for 19-and-a-half years.

Kingsley Balkwill, of Cliff Court Drive in Frenchay, was found guilty of four counts of rape, three counts of attempted rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault by touching committed between 2018 and 2023.

Bristol Crown Court heard the 27-year-old would manipulate women – emotionally and physically threatening them to get what he wanted.

He was found guilty of the offences following two trials held last year.

He was jailed for 19-and-a-half years when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (28 March) and will be subject to notification requirements under the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Sentencing Balkwill, the judge said: “You had a wholly distorted and entitled view when it came to relationships that it gave you a complete right whenever you wanted to do whatever you wanted to do.

“Every sexual act requires the consent of all parties. Consent is not a transferrable commodity; every woman has a chance to say yes or no. If that is ignored, the offence is committed.”

In powerful statements read out in court, the victims spoke of the effect Balkwill’s offending has had on them, but also of their desire to ensure he could not harm anyone else. “What happened during the relationship and what I have been through will stay with me for the rest of my life,” one said. “I hope another girl does not have to go through the same experience. “What I did by reporting this will be worth it in the long run as I feel like I have prevented others feeling like this. “I also hope he has considered that the way he views women is wrong. He couldn’t grasp that what he wanted wasn’t always the right thing. He thought because I was his girlfriend he could take what he wants and that’s just not how it should be. I hope he realises this now. “There needs to be a consequence for treating someone like they don’t have the right to say no. I didn’t deserve it. I shouldn’t have to feel the lasting effects of what he has done to me, but I am going to for the rest of my life.” Another said: “I am still finding new ways to cope with the distressing feelings linked to the sexual assault that still take their toll on a daily basis. “I still recoil at any unwanted physical touch and feel extremely uncomfortable around unfamiliar men or any conversation around rape. “I imagine the effects of the encounter on 14 April 2018 will stay with me for life.” Another of his victims said his refusal to plead guilty to his offences had worsened the impact on them. Addressing Balkwill directly, she said: “You chose to plead not guilty knowing what you had done. “I felt I had no emotion in there. I just had to get through it. When it was finished I felt ashamed, exposed, vulnerable. “But then the outcome came: Guilty. They believed me, not you; they could see through you; they knew the truth. It was the most validating moment.” Another said even the guilty verdict did not bring a sense of relief. “Everyone around me was celebrating the guilty verdict, whereas I felt an overwhelming sense of loneliness, being unable to share their joyful emotions,” she said. “I was hit with the combined emotions of the last six years. “I felt every emotion and no emotion all in one. I felt I did not know what to feel, I had an indescribable feeling of emptiness. “I want to finish this statement the way I started it. Despite everything that I have gone through, I have realised I am not a victim of rape, I am a survivor.”

In a joint statement, DCs Charlotte Malin, Matthew Beavis, Lesley Ball and Donna Norman, who led the investigations into Balkwill’s offending, paid tribute to each victim’s courage in coming forward.

“We wish to publicly acknowledge the tremendous bravery shown by the victims in this case,” they said. “It is their voices that have made today’s outcome possible and we commend them for their resilience, which has been crucial in making sure a dangerous man is held accountable for his crimes and is taken off our streets.

“Sexual violence is a crime that leaves lasting scars, that no one should ever have to endure.

“Through their courage, the victims in this case have not only sought justice for themselves but have also stood as an inspiration to countless others who may be suffering in silence. They remind us that there is power in speaking out, and that support, healing, and justice are possible.

“We want this conviction to serve as a clear reminder that consent is fundamental, and no one has the right to violate another person’s autonomy. Consent is a mutual agreement, freely given, and it is an essential part of any relationship.

“Every person deserves to feel safe, respected, and empowered in their decisions, and no one should ever experience violence or coercion.”