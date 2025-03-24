Teenager arrested after police called to Castle Cary

A teenager has been arrested following an incident in Castle Cary this morning (Monday 24 March).

We received two calls, between 7.55-8.10am, relating to a male acting suspiciously. One of the callers said he was acting in a threatening manner and both believed he may potentially be in possession of a black firearm.

Firearms officers attended a residential address in Station Road from where a male, in his late-teens, was detained at 9am. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He is in police custody at this time.

Inspector Roseanna Green, of the local neighbourhood policing team, said: “Searches of the address are ongoing and at this time we’ve not located a firearm. A black baseball bat has though been recovered and seized. “Needless to say the members of the public who reported their concerns to us did absolutely the right thing in calling us straight away. “This has enabled us to respond quickly, make an arrest and begin carrying out a thorough search of the address to seize any such weapon we may find. “Such incidents or reports are incredibly rare, but we appreciate the level of concern they can cause. “The local community can expect to see more visible patrols in their area in the coming days, not because we believe there is any increased risk to safety, but purely so we can provide reassurance to the public and be on hand should anyone wish to talk to us.”

We’d ask anyone with information, or relevant footage, that could assist our enquiries to please contact us online or on 101 and quoting reference number 5225084930.