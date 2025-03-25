Teenager dies after Stoke Gifford collision

A 14-year-old boy has died after a collision in Stoke Gifford, South Gloucestershire last week.

Leyton Coombs sadly died following the collision on Great Stoke Way involving a car and his bicycle on Tuesday 18 March.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 7.40pm and paramedics took him to hospital in a serious condition.

Tragically, despite the efforts of medics, he died in hospital on Sunday (23 March).

Our thoughts are with Leyton’s family at this devastating time. They are being supported by a specially trained officer and will be kept updated as our investigation progresses.