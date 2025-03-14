Three arrested after drugs warrant in Bath

A man has been charged and two other people arrested after officers executed a drugs warrant in Bath on Wednesday (12 March).

The proactive operation at a flat in Abbey Churchyard was launched after we received information from the public who believed it was being used to supply drugs.

Officers arrested three people and seized a significant quantity of ketamine, cash, mobile phones and drug paraphernalia.

The 33-year-old man, Chinua Thompson, of Abbey Churchyard, was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply a class B drug and possession of criminal property. He appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (13 March) where he was remanded into custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 8 April.

The other two people, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s, who were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, were released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Freddie Vicker-Craddock said: “Illegal drugs cause incredible harm to our communities, and their supply involves the exploitation of some of the most vulnerable members of society. “We are committed to identifying those responsible for their supply and we would encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity in their area to report it to us. Information from the public is crucial and we will act on it whenever possible, as was the case here.”

You can provide information to us either by calling 101 or through our website at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/